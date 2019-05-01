|
|
Doris "Dot" Ellen Brown
Knoxville, TN
February 26, 1926 - April 29, 2019
Doris Ellen "Dot" Brown, age 93, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, losing a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Dot was born February 26, 1926 in Calhoun (McMinn County) Tennessee, which was founded by her grandfather, Karl D. Saulpaw. She was the last surviving child of her parents, Karl Saulpaw and Minnie Elizabeth Wright Saulpaw, and was preceded in death by her husband, Attorney, James E. Brown and daughter, Teresa Nan Brown; brothers, George, Bernard, Pete, Karl D. II, and Jack (all World War II veterans); sisters, Zillah, Hattie, and Betty.
She is survived by daughter, Kathy Dingess and sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Susan Brown, Mitch and Tammie Brown, all of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Matthew Dingess, Patrick Dingess and wife, Katy, Lindsey, and Laura Brown, Molly Brown, Ellen Maner, and husband Bryan, Carol Duvall and
husband Josh; and three great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife and mother, dedicated to the
well-being of her husband and family. She was well-traveled, an avid ballroom dancer, and an enthusiastic collector of
primitive antiques. Despite her recent affliction, she felt
blessed by good health, long years, and loyal friendships. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, May 2nd from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where a memorial Mass officiated by Father Jim Haley, will be celebrated on Friday, May 3rd at 10:00 a.m. to commemorate her life. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow the Memorial Service. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the or the . The family also acknowledges the efforts of private care-givers, especially Bonnie Phillips and Charlene Demarcus, for the
devotion, comfort, and care provided to our mom during her illness. May she rest in peace. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2019