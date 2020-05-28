Doris Elliott
Doris Elliott

Powell - Doris Elliott, 80, of Powell, Tennessee, passed Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Doris graduated from Rule High School and retired from Palm Beach Company.

She is preceded in death by her father Burl Elliott, mother Ruth Elliott, brother Tom Elliott and nephew Scott Nicley.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Marge Elliott and the only children she had was her nieces and nephews, that she loved like her own. Jeff Elliott (nephew), nieces Karen Jarnigan (Jerome), Sonja Nicley, and Cindy Ludwig (Greg) She had several great nieces and nephews and (1) great great niece and (1) great great nephew. Her special cousins Glenna Atchley and Nancy Elliott and a special friend Bob Henderlight.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11:00 in Bookwalter Cemetery, 4300 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN with Rev. Clarence Gresham. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel is honored to serve the family. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bookwalter Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
