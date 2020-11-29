Doris Estell Curran
Washburn - Doris Bullen Curran-age 64 of Washburn died early Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 after a long battle with Metastatic Stage 4 Breast Cancer. She was a retired employee of Grainger County Schools as a teacher's assistant. She is preceded in death by her father, James Pryor "J.P." Bullen; step-father, Paul Edward Branson; sister, Donna Throesch.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard "Dick" Curran; daughters, Olivia (Chris) Bailey and Melissa Renner; grandchildren, Eric and Aidan Manning, Dillon Renner; Carson, Ryder and Barrett Bailey; mother, Stelmo Estell Branson.
A celebration of life will be planned after the Covid Pandemic. The body may be viewed 1-7 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel. Mask are required and social distancing should be maintained. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.