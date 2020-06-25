Doris Faye Richards
Knoxville - Doris Faye Richards, 87, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with family present. She was born November 12, 1932 to Lou Etta & Charles Smith. Doris was a member of Northwest Baptist Church, and enjoyed camping & fishing. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harmon Richards; several brothers & sisters.
Left behind to honor her memories are her children, Barbara (Chester) Coomer, and Tommy (Debbie) Richards; 3 grandchildren, Jason (Tonia) Coomer, Kacee Richards, and Shelby (Matt) Underwood; two great-grandchildren, Capri & Makenna Coomer; and several other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm will a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm at Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. Dr. Frank Catanzaro will lead the graveside service in the Masonic Garden.
To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Doris Richards family.
Knoxville - Doris Faye Richards, 87, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with family present. She was born November 12, 1932 to Lou Etta & Charles Smith. Doris was a member of Northwest Baptist Church, and enjoyed camping & fishing. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harmon Richards; several brothers & sisters.
Left behind to honor her memories are her children, Barbara (Chester) Coomer, and Tommy (Debbie) Richards; 3 grandchildren, Jason (Tonia) Coomer, Kacee Richards, and Shelby (Matt) Underwood; two great-grandchildren, Capri & Makenna Coomer; and several other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm will a graveside service to follow at 2:00 pm at Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. Dr. Frank Catanzaro will lead the graveside service in the Masonic Garden.
To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Doris Richards family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.