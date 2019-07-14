|
|
Doris Grubb
Knoxville - Doris Ruth Grubb (Mamaw), born June 6, 1936, went home the morning of Saturday July 13, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. Mamaw had an enormous heart, amazing faith and will be missed by many. A charter member of West Haven Baptist, Doris loved serving her friends, family, and community through her church since 1962. Some of her favorite acts of service were caring for babies in the nursery, preparing Wednesday night dinners for the community and singing in the choir. She was born Doris Ruth Cornn to mother Ruby in Corbin, KY and moved to East Tennessee as a young girl. She married her high school sweetheart, Glenn, in 1955. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruby Lehue, husband Glenn "Papaw" Grubb, with whom she was married for 52 years. She is survived by her sister Hughla (Kermit) Laxton, children Rodney (Muffett) Grubb, daughters Regina (Chris) Edmonds, and Robbyn Grubb. Grandchildren Mikel (Tyler Corn) Grubb, Alicia (Steve) McGinnis, Nick (Elisha) Grubb, Kristen (Jed) Wilson, Lauren (Ray) Mathews, Erin Collins, Drew (Brittney) Collins. Great-grandchildren Austin, Bradyn, Hagen, Maylee, Holden, Mollee, Kaydence, Blayklee, Ruthie, Roderick, Dottie, Lilly and Haylee; special cousins, Marilyn, Brownlow, Aleen and Retha; special friends, Evelyn Huffine and Betty Blankenbeckler. A special thanks to Dr. Jashmin Patel and staff. Receiving of friends and family for Doris will be Tuesday night, 4:30-6:30 pm, with service to follow at 6:30 pm at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday at Berry Highland West Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to West Haven Baptist Church or the Thompson Cancer Survival Center Foundation https://www.thompsoncancer.com/giving/.
www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave., Knox., TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019