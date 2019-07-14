Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:45 AM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Grubb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Grubb


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Grubb Obituary
Doris Grubb

Knoxville - Doris Ruth Grubb (Mamaw), born June 6, 1936, went home the morning of Saturday July 13, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family. Mamaw had an enormous heart, amazing faith and will be missed by many. A charter member of West Haven Baptist, Doris loved serving her friends, family, and community through her church since 1962. Some of her favorite acts of service were caring for babies in the nursery, preparing Wednesday night dinners for the community and singing in the choir. She was born Doris Ruth Cornn to mother Ruby in Corbin, KY and moved to East Tennessee as a young girl. She married her high school sweetheart, Glenn, in 1955. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruby Lehue, husband Glenn "Papaw" Grubb, with whom she was married for 52 years. She is survived by her sister Hughla (Kermit) Laxton, children Rodney (Muffett) Grubb, daughters Regina (Chris) Edmonds, and Robbyn Grubb. Grandchildren Mikel (Tyler Corn) Grubb, Alicia (Steve) McGinnis, Nick (Elisha) Grubb, Kristen (Jed) Wilson, Lauren (Ray) Mathews, Erin Collins, Drew (Brittney) Collins. Great-grandchildren Austin, Bradyn, Hagen, Maylee, Holden, Mollee, Kaydence, Blayklee, Ruthie, Roderick, Dottie, Lilly and Haylee; special cousins, Marilyn, Brownlow, Aleen and Retha; special friends, Evelyn Huffine and Betty Blankenbeckler. A special thanks to Dr. Jashmin Patel and staff. Receiving of friends and family for Doris will be Tuesday night, 4:30-6:30 pm, with service to follow at 6:30 pm at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday at Berry Highland West Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to West Haven Baptist Church or the Thompson Cancer Survival Center Foundation https://www.thompsoncancer.com/giving/.

www.weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave., Knox., TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now