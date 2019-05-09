|
|
Doris Iva Carter Tate
Brentwood, TN
Doris Iva Tate of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Brentwood, TN age 97 years. She was born and raised in Knoxville and lived there until 1945, when she took up the role of military wife when her husband returned from the Pacific Theater after WWII. She then made a home for the family during the next 20 years through multiple duty stations in the US and Japan. She returned to Knoxville in 1965 and was a stalwart member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City until moving to the Nashville area in 2006. Her last ten years were spent at Wellington Place, an assisted-living facility in Brentwood, Tennessee. She was a woman of deep faith who instilled these principles into her children. An accomplished pianist, she enjoyed music immensely and served as church
pianist in several places throughout the years. Both sons inherited her love of the church and of music and have sung in a variety of church choirs since their youth. She was
preceded in death by her parents Lloyd Moore Carter and Sophia Haggard Carter; her husband David Tate, brother Lloyd Carter and sisters Reba Satterfield and Mary Evelyn Kilbourne. She is survived by sons David Lloyd Tate (Mary Ann) of Forest, VA and Steven Mark Tate (Miriam) of Franklin, TN; her grandchildren Charles David Tate, April Tate Tishler (Jeremy), Benjamin Bond Tate and Gloria Ann Tate; and great grandchildren Jackson David Tishler, Harper Knox Tishler, Charlotte Ann Tate and Nicholas David Tate. The Tate Family wishes to thank Mrs. Anu Kaushal, Director, and her entire staff at Wellington Place for their loving and compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral
services will follow at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, Fountain City, designated for the work of missions. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2019