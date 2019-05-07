|
|
Doris Jean Butler
Knoxville, TN
Doris Jean Butler of Knoxville passed away peacefully
surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born July 12, 1937 in Shawanee, Tennessee.
Jean was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and a
member of Zeta Tau Kappa Sorority. She was a vibrant member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church where she enjoyed spending time with her Sunday School friends. She loved her savior, her church and its mission. This love radiated towards all she came in contact with including the people she worked with as a Parole Officer with the Tennessee Department of Corrections before she retired. In addition to truly loving people well, she loved fashion, cooking, sewing, decorating and hosting friends and family at home. She loved her family so fiercely and the whole world knew how proud she was of them. She lived life to the fullest, always in high heels, dressed to the nines, and with that perfect shade of lipstick. We already miss her sass, spunk, smile, and charm, but we will ever cherish all of the memories she worked so hard to create.
Jean (Gran) is survived by her loving husband of fifteen years, John D. Butler (Daddy B), her sisters Jerlene Thompson Leach of Louisa, Kentucky and Donna Thompson Bondurant of Knoxville, two daughters Angie Claiborne Estes (Gary) of Tazewell, Judith Claiborne Pelot (Buddy) of Knoxville, six grandchildren and one great grandchild, along with Daddy B's three children Cindy Anthony (David) of Atlanta, Connie Reeves (Todd) of Knoxville, and Andy Butler (Dana) of Nashville, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, many special nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond Kenneth "R.K." Thompson and Cloeva Crockett Thompson of Harrogate, Tennessee and by Claude Andrew "Buddy" Claiborne, Jr. her first husband of 25 years and father of her two daughters.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at Ebenezer United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 4 PM with a receiving of friends immediately following,
graveside service on Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 AM at Scott Cemetery in Shawanee, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to Knox County Mobile Meals. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 7 to May 8, 2019