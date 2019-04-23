Services
Doris Williams
Doris Jean Seddon Williams, age 88 of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. She was a member of Meridian Baptist Church. The love of her life was the nursing profession. Doris was a graduate of St. Mary's Nursing School and worked at St. Mary's Hospital. She retired as a nurse from Shannondale Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl and Lady Richard

Thomas Seddon of Spotswood Hall, Lancaster, England and Federal Judge and Mrs. Joseph Mynatt of Knoxville, Tennessee; parents, Earl and Mrs. Thomas Arthur Seddon of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Patricia Williams; son, James Williams and her husband Kenneth Williams. She is survived by her sons; Joseph W. Williams (Beth), David R. Williams (Starlene), grandchildren; Jessica White, Jennifer Cansler, Ariana Williams, Kendrick Williams, great-grandchildren; Jaxen and Jordan White. Family will meet Wednesday, April 24, 2019 for a 1:00PM graveside service at Berry Lynnhurst Cemetery, 2300 Adair Dr. Knoxville, Tennessee, with Rev. Dana Fachman to officiate. Online condolences may be left at www.berrylynnhurstfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
