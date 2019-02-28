|
Doris Jean Shanks
Knoxville, TN
Doris Jean Shanks, age 83, of Knoxville passed away suddenly on February 26, 2019.
Doris was a loyal friend, mother and grandmother. She was respected, admired by many and unforgettable. Doris was full of life and an inspiration to all. She lived her life with excitement, passion and was always ready for an adventure.
Doris is preceded in death by her
parents, Burl Shanks and Frances Purkey Shanks.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Anne Fox Grubb and husband, Charles Edward Grubb; granddaughter, Kaylee Jordan Himes; best-friend for over sixty years, Carol Faye Fox: and beloved dog, Daisy.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Lowell Hale officiating.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the family of Doris Shanks. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019