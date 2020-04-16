|
Doris Murrell Green
Knoxville - Doris Murrell Green departed to go tend her Heavenly garden on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 81 after her final battle with pneumonia. Denying death by ignoring her doctors and changing to a vegan lifestyle more than a decade ago, her family is thankful for the support and care of Island Home Health & Rehab in her final years.
Doris was preceded in death by her father and mother, Benjamin Franklin and Gladys Gertrude Murrell. Lovingly known by all who knew her as Nana, she was proudly survived by her three children, son Bob and wife Julie Murrell, daughter Kelly and husband John Milligan, daughter Holly and husband Martin Day, as well as a host of grandchildren and one great grandchild, Casey and her husband Allan and daughter Alyssa, Logan, Ashley, Sarah, Ethan, and Taylor. She was a member of Central Baptist Bearden and a past member of Central Baptist Fountain City.
Born October 10, 1938 in Bristol, VA, Doris was a creative soul and magnificent teacher to any who asked and even some who didn't. Her many interests and noteworthy careers include: The African Violet Society, as both a member and a creator of unique hybrids of violet colors; Owner of Doris' GreenHouse an African Violet and Gesneriad wholesale distributor worldwide; CPA for The University of Tennessee in the logistics "spam can building" and nuclear engineering departments; Owner of Country Creations and Works of Heart Craft Malls; and too many more to mention. Her love of woodworking, painting, crafting and gardening have been passed on to her children and grandchildren. She was a devourer of books and had read so many prior to her illness that she had to form her own card catalog system to keep up with selections.
In the last decade of her life, Doris received a devastating diagnosis that was declared irreversible and incurable. A tiny tornado of 4 feet and 9 inches, she defied her doctor's prognosis and developed her own version of a vegan diet. After literally changing to a plant based diet overnight, she not only reversed the damage done to her kidneys and liver, she was able to come off insulin and most of her pain medications for rheumatoid arthritis.
Her spunk and positivity will be sorely missed by all who came to know her and many who merely crossed paths.
But among her many accomplishments, her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchild. "Nana" spent countless reading, coloring, crafting and loving on gaggles of screaming girls (and a handful of boys). She was a constant presence at school events, soccer and volleyball games, band concerts, swimming competitions and vocal performances for her own grandchildren while cheering on their friends and classmates as if they were her own.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Doris Murrell Green as soon as the COVID-19 Pandemic has ended and we can gather together at the chapel at 5902 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. Details will be published at a later time. In lieu of cut flowers the family asks for live plants or outdoor decorating, butterfly or bird attracting items to be used in a memorial garden in Nana's memory. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020