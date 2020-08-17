Doris Neal
Knoxville - Doris Inez Copeland Neal of Knoxville, born June 22, 1925 in Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home with family on August 16, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Neal; parents, Peter and Esther Copeland; sisters, Mary Lou Chiles, Maurine Holt, Hazel Reagan, Sylvia Sells, and Kathleen Reagan; brothers, Turney Copeland and Delano Copeland.
She is survived by brothers, Gale Copeland (Eva), Jerry Copeland (Linda); daughters, Janie Neal and Pamela Neal Almeling; son, Randy Neal (Michele); grandsons, Jason Neal Almeling and Austin Neal Almeling; great granddaughter, Emerson Mae Almeling, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris grew up on a farm and her father ran the local sawmill. She married Ralph on September 30, 1943 while he was on leave between basic training and deployment to the European front during WWII. He had been drafted into the U.S. Army and she was working at an aircraft factory in Ohio (a Rosie the Riveter). They had four days together as newlyweds before he shipped out and she went back to Ohio. She got word that Ralph was reported MIA and came home to await further news. She eventually learned that Ralph was wounded and taken prisoner by German forces at the battle of Rapido River in Monte Cassino, Italy. After a 14-month ordeal as a POW, Ralph made his way back home to Doris and they started their lives over. In their early days they had a farm in Kentucky and later a restaurant on Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown. In 1955 they moved to Knoxville so their daughter Janie could attend Tennessee School for the Deaf. Doris attended the Tennessee School of Beauty and opened a salon in South Knoxville that she operated for more than 35 years before retiring. She also had a women's fashion store with her daughter Pam. She knew just about everyone in the Sevier Ave. and Island Home neighborhoods, so if one of her kids got into trouble she knew about it before they got home. In their retirement, Doris and Ralph enjoyed traveling all over America, including Hawaii and Alaska, and to Europe. Doris was a member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville for more than 60 years and was active in the American Ex-POW Organization serving Veterans. Doris worked hard throughout her life in service to her country and raising a family. She is beloved by her family and friends and will be missed.
Please wear a pretty hat today in her memory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37920 or the American Cancer Society
, 871 Weisgarber Rd. Knoxville, TN 37909. The family invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com