Doris Perryman
Knoxville, TN
Doris Perryman, age 84, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 25, 2019. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her
mother, Juanita Perryman, husband Robert Perryman, son Mike Hurst; grandchildren: Katy Sherrod and Amy Scarbrough. She is survived by daughters Cathy Sherrod; Vicki Scarbrough; Beverly Cruze (Rick); Tammy Perryman; sons Randy (Vanessa) Perryman; Robert (Carol) Perryman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway. Family and friends will meet at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00pm for graveside services, Rev. Aldana Allen officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019