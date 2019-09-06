|
Doris Phillips
Knoxville - Doris Ann Phillips (Hatcher) entered into her Eternal Resting Place September 4, 2019. She was born on December 19, 1952 to the late Ray and Hettie Hatcher. She was a member of Seven Islands Baptist Church. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Grady Phillips; brothers, Larry and
Jackie Hatcher; sisters, Irene Loveday and Etta Hatcher. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Samuel Jones; brothers, Terry, Gary (Patsy) and Bill (Lynne) Hatcher; a host of nieces; special niece, Reta Hunley; nephews, cousins and her best friend Charlotte Dishman. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm with a service to follow in the Chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville. Family and Friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00am and process to East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 for a 11:00am Interment officiated by Rev. Terry Parton. Condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019