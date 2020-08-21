Doris Posey Ferrill Bookout
Knoxville - Doris Posey Ferrill Bookout age 91, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Florence, AL passed away on August 17, 2020. She was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for 58 years. Doris attended Thursday Fellowship and was a member of Saints Alive Sunday School Class where she met and married her husband Melvin Bookout.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Posey; husband, Melvin Bookout; infant daughter Stacy Jean Ferrill; son in law, Robert Cox; grandson, Bryan Cox; sisters, Eloise Russom and Sue Austin.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Huddleston and husband Ben; son, Tom Ferrill and wife, Marion; grandchildren, Keith Cox; Leslie Ferrill Brady and husband , Jamon; great-grandchildren Eli and Jada Brady; nieces Bonnie Crabtree, Janet Cameron, Sherry McCauley, and Darla Austin; nephew Ed Austin; special acknowledgments to the Baker family and to the staff on the 100 hall at Westmoreland Health and Rehab.
Doris loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Florence, AL.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
