Doris Posey Ferrill Bookout
Doris Posey Ferrill Bookout

Knoxville - Doris Posey Ferrill Bookout age 91, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Florence, AL passed away on August 17, 2020. She was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for 58 years. Doris attended Thursday Fellowship and was a member of Saints Alive Sunday School Class where she met and married her husband Melvin Bookout.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Posey; husband, Melvin Bookout; infant daughter Stacy Jean Ferrill; son in law, Robert Cox; grandson, Bryan Cox; sisters, Eloise Russom and Sue Austin.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Huddleston and husband Ben; son, Tom Ferrill and wife, Marion; grandchildren, Keith Cox; Leslie Ferrill Brady and husband , Jamon; great-grandchildren Eli and Jada Brady; nieces Bonnie Crabtree, Janet Cameron, Sherry McCauley, and Darla Austin; nephew Ed Austin; special acknowledgments to the Baker family and to the staff on the 100 hall at Westmoreland Health and Rehab.

Doris loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Florence, AL.

Memorials may be made to Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
