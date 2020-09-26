1/
Doris Richardson Wells
Doris Richardson Wells

LaFollette - Doris Richardson Wells age 75 of LaFollette passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was a life-long faithful member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church and a very devoted Mother. Doris had many passions including being in the kitchen cooking and baking, growing and tending to her beautiful flower garden of Iris and Lillies, and quilt making. Preceded in death by Parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. R. and Dorothy Thompson Richardson.

Survivors: Beloved Son, Mark A. Wells; Sister, Sherry E. Richardson; Brother, Gary W. Richardson and wife, Vessie; Close Cousin, James R. Brogan; her wonderful Church Family at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. Several other cousins in LaFollette, Las Vegas, and California and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services Monday, September 28, 2020, 7:00 P.M. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Ross officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. on Monday before funeral services. Family and Friends will meet Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 10:30 A.M. at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for Graveside Services and Interment. Online condolences for Doris may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Doris Richardson Wells.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
