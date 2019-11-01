Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:45 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
Doris Rouse Obituary
Doris Rouse

Knoxville - Doris Hunley Rouse, age 85, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband J.D. on October 31, 2019. She loved her husband, her children, her lord, and her animals. Doris was a lifelong member of the Church of God. She was a loving mother, wife, and beloved grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents; William Hunley and Nancy Stooksbury Hunley; three brothers and two sisters.

Survived by children Dan Rouse (Tammy), Cherryl Wolfe (Steve); grandchildren Stephen Wolfe (Mandi), Phillip Wolfe (Rebekah), and Hope Wolfe; three great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The receiving of friends will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. Family and friends will gather on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM graveside service. The family request donations in memory of Doris to The Union County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Remember
