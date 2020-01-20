|
Doris S. Taylor
Knoxville - Doris Seal Taylor, 95, of Knoxville, TN, passed over into heaven on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born in Maynardville, TN, she was a member of the Eastern Star. Doris began her career as a dental hygienist then with the Russell Stover Candy Company for 25 years. After retiring from Russell Stover she worked with Proffitt's/Belk's Department Store in East Town Mall for 25 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Knoxville. She is preceded in death by parents, Haynes and Biddie Seal; sisters, Shirley Karnes Love, Margaret Chester and Betty Lindsey. Survivors include her son Tom (Ruth) Feathers, Harrison, TN; sisters Mary Tallent, Knoxville, TN, Faye Stork, Worth, IL; brothers, Fred (Patricia) Seal, Wilburn AR; Frank (Thelma) Seal, Bossier City, LA; Doug (Julia Faye) Seal, and Ted (Katie) Seal both of Maynardville, TN. Two grandchildren, Scott (Leigh) Feathers, Ft. Drum, NY and Sacha (Michael) McGowan, Harrison, TN. Three great-grandchildren Chloe and Robbie Feathers; Mikey McGowan, Harrison, TN; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a very special thanks to Rose Boll, Mary Lambing, Robin Colson of Knoxville for the wonderful and loving care they gave Doris over the years. The family also thanks the staff at NHC Healthcare Knoxville for the care they gave her during her time there. Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 12-2 pm at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy, service will follow at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Dan Hicks officiating. Family and friends will leave in procession to Mt. Olive Cemetery for a graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020