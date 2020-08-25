1/1
Doris Strevel
Knoxville - Doris Lorraine Strevel - age 94, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. A graduate of Carson-Newman College, she fulfilled her teenage dream of teaching, retiring after 44 years in the classroom. She married her life-long love of 65 years, Gordon, after he returned from service in World War II. A longtime member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church, she enjoyed fellowship with friends in the Class of Love Sunday School group. Doris is preceded in death by husband, Gordon Hascal Strevel; son, Gordon Manson Strevel; parents, Otis and Eunice Graves; sister, Mary Katherine Thomas; and brothers, Billy and Don Graves. She is survived by daughter, Marian Jo Haun and son-in-law, Turk; granddaughters, Amy Bray and husband Chad, Holly, Beth, and Katie Haun; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Caleb Bray; sister, Iris Vineyard; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Hills Lighthouse, including Kelly, Eva, Anne, Leo, and Karen, for the wonderful and loving care given to "Grandmamma." Special thanks also to Amedisys Hospice Care for the extended support given. In order to pay final respects, there will be a Call-of-Convenience 11:00 AM-4:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Thursday at Trentville Cemetery for a 10:00 AM graveside service with Pastor David Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Hills Lighthouse. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Bridges Funeral Home
