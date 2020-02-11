|
Doris Wilson
Knoxville - Doris Lynn Brown Wilson - Knoxville native, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at NHC-Fort Sanders. She was born April 24, 1934 to Lillie Belle Perdue Clark and Andrew (Andy) Jackson Brown. Doris graduated from Central High (1952) and attended The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity and Ossoli Circle. Doris retired from TVA and continued to volunteer through Bicentennial Volunteer Inc., serving as host at Fontana and Norris facilities. Doris remained active with her high school class, attending reunions and preserving archives. She also served through Contact Teleministries. She truly exemplified the Volunteer Spirit. Doris was a follower of Christ and served God faithfully through her beloved church home. She was a member of Central United Methodist for 68 years. She was passionate about being in service to others and accomplished this is many ways. Doris was a United Methodist Youth Fellowship counselor, active United Methodist Women member, Central Lights organizer, volunteer in the church office, and frequent delegate to Holston Annual Conference. She was a mission team member to Dominica and St. Maarten, Red Bird, Jubilee Project, Wesley House and Volunteer Ministry Center. She was part of the Builder's Sunday School Class and was a lay advocate for Holston Home for Children. Doris was a talented musician. She played piano and had a lovely singing voice. She faithfully sang in her church choir for over 60 years. She also played handbells, autoharp, guitar, recorder and ukulele. One of her many joys was bringing a handbell choir to her church, playing there and with the Ecumenical Handbell Ringers. Doris loved animals and had many 4-legged companions over the years. She had dogs, Patches; Pluto; Rex; Annie and Sandy and cats, Peanut; Sweetie and Chester. Doris is predeceased by her father (1971) and mother (1983); her brother, Rev. Andrew Jackson (Jack) Brown, Jr. (2016); and sister-in-law, Jean Wilson Turner (2017). She is survived by her devoted, loving husband of 55 years, Alvin Carlos (A.C.) Wilson, Jr.; sister-in-law, Nancy Huff Brown; niece, Rev. Diana Lynn Brown Taylor (Daniel); nephew, Michael Andrew Brown (Sybil); great-nephew, Andrew Brown; great-niece, Makayla Brown; several cousins; nieces and nephews by marriage, Debbie James (John), Gary Turner, Teresa Latham (Tom), Mark Turner (Lovena); their father, Ralph Turner; and Precious the cat. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to The Pointe at Lifespring; NHC-Fort Sanders; Amedisys Home Health and Hospice; Udit Chaudhuri, MD; Gregory Midis, MD; her team at Thompson Oncology; friend, Lisa Graham and members and clergy of Central United Methodist Church. These and many others provided great love and compassionate care to Doris on her journey. The family will receive friends 5:00-6:30 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Central United Methodist Church with Rev. Jimmy Sherrod, Rev. Stephanie Parrott and Rev. Grady Winegar officiating. Interment will be 11:00 am Friday at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 201 E Third Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917 or Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
