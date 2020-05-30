Dorlene McClung
Knoxville - Dorlene Marie McClung age 86 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Please visit www.gentrygriffey.com for updates
Knoxville - Dorlene Marie McClung age 86 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Please visit www.gentrygriffey.com for updates
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.