Dorotha Brown Haynes
Knoxville - Dorotha Brown Haynes, age 87, of Knoxville passed away on July 16, 2019. She worked at Palm Beach Company before becoming a stay at home mom. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by husband of 55 years Horace Haynes; parents Wanda and Harvey Brown; siblings Edith Day, Don Brown, Bonnie Raver, and Ken Brown. She is survived by daughter Connie Berry (Dan); son Randy Haynes (Camby); grandchildren Lauren Coe (Brian) and Evan Berry (Kylie); great-grandchildren Elayna Coe and Benjamin Berry; sister Claudia Phillips. Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 for a 1:00pm graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Harry Rehagen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Tennessee Transplant Center Gift Fund, 1928 Alcoa Hwy, Building B, Suite 324, Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 18 to July 19, 2019