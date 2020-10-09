Dorotha Jean "Dot" Adams
Knoxville - Dorotha Jean "Dot" Adams, age 86, of Knoxville, went to join her Lord, October 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dot was a supportive military wife with her husband for 22 years. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with her family. Dot was a graduate of Young High School Class of 1952 and a member of West Park Baptist Church. She was employed by Naval Air Rework Facility in Norfolk, Virginia and Social Security Administration in Knoxville, Tennessee for 28 years. Preceded in death by parents, Charles William Reeves and Ruth Ellen Gibson Reeves; sister, Vaunita (Ishmael) Kron; brothers, Paul Reeves and Charles Reeves.
She is survived by Joe Franklin Adams, husband and the love of her life for 66 years. As well as, daughter, Pamela Ruth Leach; son, Kenneth Wayne Adams and wife, Sharon Collier Adams; grandchildren, Joseph Franklin Adams and wife Emily, Nicholas Wayne Adams and wife Baylee, Gwendolyn Marie Smith and husband Joseph, and Charles Gabriel Adams; great grandchild, Aubrey Anne Adams; sisters-in-law, Lois Reeves and Addie Reeves.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN. Family and friends will meet 9:30 AM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier for graveside services with Pastor Bob St John officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joseph Adams, Nicholas Adams, Charles Adams, Joseph Smith, and Gary Reeves.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Franklin Graham Ministries, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 https://billygraham.org
or Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 https://samaritanspurse.org
