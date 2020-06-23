Dorothea E. "Dottie" Ward
Dorothea E. "Dottie" Ward

Lenoir City - Dorothea E. "Dottie" Ward - age 74 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. Dottie was a loving mother and grandmother and she cherished her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Arlen Henderson and husband of 30 years, Walter Ward; parents, Peter and Kathleen Clotfelter Rego; daughter, Valerie Newcomb; granddaughter, Hanna LeighAnn Ward. Survived by her children: Melinda Ward (Mark Bandy), Lisa Griffitt (Terry), Wendy Ward (Mark), and Nola Thomas (Randy Wilcox); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Peter Rego and wife, Sue, Jerry Rego; sister-in-law, Shelia Rugg; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday morning in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Ward and Rev. David Bandy officiating. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or Smoky Mountain Children's Home, 449 McCarn Circle, Sevierville, TN 37862. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

