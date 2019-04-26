Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Milan Baptist Church Cemetery
Dorothea Elizabeth Cox

Dorothea Elizabeth Cox Obituary
Dorothea Elizabeth Cox

Maynardville, TN

Dorothea Elizabeth Cox - age 90 of Maynardville, went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019. She was a longtime

member of Milan Baptist Church. Dorothea enjoyed reading her Bible and enjoyed her friends at the Union County Senior Citizen Center. She was a retired nurse from San Joaquin Hospital in Bakersfield, California.

Dorothea is preceded in death by her husband, Grover Cox; brothers, Theodore and James Manes. She is survived by sons, Donald (Sharon) Cox, Ronald (Sue) Cox and Grover (Susie) Cox; eight grandchildren,

twenty-three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sister, Allie Mae Reagan; brother, Bobby (Shirley) Manes; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Mike Viles officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Dorothea Cox. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019
