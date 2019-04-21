Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Milestones Event Center
Dorothy A. "Dottie" Okon-age 70, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was a

registered nurse who tended to the needs of others with compassion and great care. In the end of her career she worked as a hospice nurse easing those in the end of their lives into a peaceful rest. Dottie had a bright spirit, and loved to laugh. She played bridge regularly with good friends, and enjoyed spending time with others. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, John Okon; son Christopher James Okon and wife Janice Okon of Clearwater, Florida; daughter Michelle Claire Moore and husband Dominic Moore of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother Edward Easley and husband Merv Maruyama of Sacramento, California. A small memorial service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, April 27 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Milestones Event Center located next door to Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Donate Life America .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, 2019
