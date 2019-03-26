|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Aikens Conner
Lenoir City, TN
Dorothy "Dot" Aikens Conner - age 90, of Lenoir City passed away March 24, 2019, at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center,
surrounded by her loving family.
Dot was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and retired from Allied Chemical. She was preceded in death by her
husband, T.H. "Bo" Conner;
parents, Pearl Davis, and Roy and Nanny Williford; daughter, Rita Clabough; son, Gary Aikens; daughters-in-law, Brenda Aikens and Betty Aikens; sister, Gladys Amos, and brother, Bill Williford. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Lee Allison Aikens of Lenoir City; step daughter who she loved like her own, Cloelia (Gene) Mayes and their daughter, Kelli of Knoxville; grandchildren: Chris Clabough (Jennifer), Sammy Clabough, Rebecca Aikens, Jennifer Reagan (Ronnie Paul), and Chris Saylor (Sandy) all of Lenoir City, Michael Aikens (Kristi), Jeff Aikens all of Loudon; great-grandchildren: Paisley Reece Carroll, Laine Clabough, Kaley Clabough, Mikayla and Chloe Aikens, Nathaniel Reagan and Jessica Latham, Charlie Ledbetter, Brittany Langley and Chelsey Moore, Cory and Lucas Saylor; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staffs at River Oaks Place and Ft. Loudoun Medical Center for their care and
compassion. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26th, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click and Rev. Tommy Patterson officiating. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery following the service. Serving as pallbearers are: Tim Guider, Tony Arden, Charlie Ledbetter, Jim Shields, Leon Shields and Tony Kagley. Serving as honorary pallbearers are the Lenoir City Council and spouses. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church, Maranatha Church of the Harvest, or the Loudon County Sheriff's Department Toys for Tots Program. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019