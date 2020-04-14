|
|
Dorothy Ann (Hale) Anderson
Knoxville - Dorothy Ann (Hale) Anderson, age 88, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. She was the eldest daughter of John Lester and Hattie (Terrell) Hale born on January 22, 1932 in Knoxville, TN. Dorothy graduated Austin High School Class of 1949. She married her childhood sweetheart, James Leon Anderson, with whom she spent 58 years before his passing in 2011. Dorothy retired from Travelers Insurance Company as a secretary with over 25 years of dedicated service. Accepting Christ at an early age, she was a life-long member of Greater Bush Grove Baptist Church. She loved playing the piano and organ, sewing, crocheting and shopping especially for shoes. Dorothy loved the Lord and her family and friends alike.
Preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, John A., Howard N., Freddy L. and Jerry A. Hale; brother -in-law, Engelbart SSekasozi; sister-in-law, Patricia (Ballenger) Hale and niece, Regina Hale.
Survived by daughter, Margaret Yvonne Anderson of California; brother, William "Buddy" Hale, Sr.; sister, Phyllis H. Ssekasozi of Missouri; special cousins, Benjamin and Rosita Davis of Virginia; a host of other family and friends.
Thursday, April 16, 2020, a private graveside service will take place at Highland Memorial Cemetery (Sutherland Avenue entrance) with Reverend Eugene Carter, Jr. as the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020