Dorothy Ann Etter Morgan
Dorothy Ann Etter Morgan

Dorothy Ann Etter Morgan, departed this life, September 29, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born to the late George Bradford and Louise Etter. Dorothy was raised in Tabernacle Baptist Church and later became a member of Foster Chapel Baptist Church.

She worked in food services for the University of Tennessee for several years. She was a very dedicated and hard worker. Dorothy loved spending her off time with family and friends shopping, playing cards and just having good conversations.

She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted daughter, Elaine Etter, and a host of other family and friends to include Debra, Aida, and Loraine Wilson, George Mitchell, and Antwanette Bell.

Family will receive friends, Tuesday October 6, 2020, 2:00 - 3:00pm at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.

Rev. Harold Middlebrook Officiating.

Interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Final arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
