Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:30 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:45 PM
Caledonia Cemetery
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Caledonia Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Beeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Beeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Beeler Obituary
Dorothy Beeler

Knoxville - Dorothy J. Beeler, age 80, passed away March 2, 2020. She was a member of Glen Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Cordie McGhee, and brother, Donald McGhee. Survivors include husband of 62 years, Richard Beeler, sons, Jim Beeler and wife January, and John Beeler and wife Rae. As well as six grandchildren, Johnny, Seth, Stefen, Joe, Sydney, and Kirkus, three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Charlee, and Josiah, nephew, Donnie, and niece, Lisa. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Carolyn, for all the love and compassion she has given to Dorothy and her family. They would also like to thank her special friend, Barbara Romines, for the phone calls, cards, and prayers. Family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:30 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Parlors with a service to follow at 7:30 PM with Rev. Bob Zavattieri and Rev. Danny Scates officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM interment at Caledonia Cemetery on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parent/Teacher Counselor Association for the Tennessee School For The Deaf (P.T.C.A. of TSD) 2725 Island Home Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -