|
|
Dorothy Beeler
Knoxville - Dorothy J. Beeler, age 80, passed away March 2, 2020. She was a member of Glen Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Cordie McGhee, and brother, Donald McGhee. Survivors include husband of 62 years, Richard Beeler, sons, Jim Beeler and wife January, and John Beeler and wife Rae. As well as six grandchildren, Johnny, Seth, Stefen, Joe, Sydney, and Kirkus, three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Charlee, and Josiah, nephew, Donnie, and niece, Lisa. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Carolyn, for all the love and compassion she has given to Dorothy and her family. They would also like to thank her special friend, Barbara Romines, for the phone calls, cards, and prayers. Family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:30 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Parlors with a service to follow at 7:30 PM with Rev. Bob Zavattieri and Rev. Danny Scates officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM interment at Caledonia Cemetery on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parent/Teacher Counselor Association for the Tennessee School For The Deaf (P.T.C.A. of TSD) 2725 Island Home Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020