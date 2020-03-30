Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Dorothy "Aunt Dot" Blackburn

Dorothy "Aunt Dot" Blackburn Obituary
Dorothy "Aunt Dot" Blackburn

Maryville - Dorothy "Aunt Dot" Blackburn,age 90, of Maryville, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2020.

Dorothy's strong faith in God was shown in everything she did and she made an impact on everyone she came in contact with. Putting others first and being kind was second nature to her. She was known as "Aunt Dot" to all she met and her sweet smile, sense of humor, and huge heart will be missed. Dorothy was a dedicated member of Northwest Baptist Church. She worked at S &W cafeteria for many years and retired from Travis meats.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life Joseph Blackburn.

She is survived by her brothers Bobby Hubbard(Darlene)James Hubbard (Lois), Sister Betty France (Tommy Edmonds), half-sister Brenda Anderson. She is survived by her nephews Tommy Edmonds(Lea Ann), Greg Edmonds (Denise), and niece Beverly Edmonds. She helped raise and loved and cared for Tommy,Greg,and Beverly as if they were her own. Special aunt Gladys Arthur, step son Joe and Patricia Blackburn, several nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.

The Family would like to say a special thank you to Ann Sawyer and the staff at Fair Park Health and Rehab for their love and care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers show someone a random act of kindness or make a donation to your church or charity in honor of "Aunt Dot". Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
