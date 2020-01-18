|
|
Dorothy Boling
Knoxville - Dorothy Jean Boling age 86, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Boling, father B.H Graves and mother Lena Duncan. She is survived by sons Mike (Jerri) Boling and Gary Boling, daughters Deborah (Michael) Hart and Gail Boling (Mark) Hatcher, grandchildren: Jacob (Jenn) Spencer, Emily Boling, Jessica Morsch, and Savannah Hatcher; great-grandchild Theodore Spencer, and her beloved dog Molly Boling. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 19, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Family and friends will meet at Eastview Cemetery at 1:45 pm for a 2:00 pm interment. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020