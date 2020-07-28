Dorothy Cantrell
Knoxville - Dorothy Cantrell was born in Birmingham Alabama on September 24,1934. She went home to be with the Lord on July 21,2020.
In her teeange years, she enjoyed aerobatics and she participated in the community Elks Parade as a flag girl. Dorothy worked as a Production Associate at Tobacco-a-Barn, Cherry Street location, during the tobacco season and at Andrew Johnson Hotel. She enjoyed music and old classic cowboy movies and Tyler Perry movies too.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Cantrell Sr.; parents, Henry and Lillie Minnefee Brown; brothers, Willie Brown, James Brown, Randolph Brown, Roy Brown, Henry Minnefee and Ira Minnefee.
She leaves to celebrate her home-going: devoted daughters, Evangelist Sheila (Maurice) Mobley, Lillie (Chico) Chigano and Andrea Cantrell; sons, Arthur Cantrell Jr., Jerry (Alice) Cantrell, Ray (Joann) Cantrell, Robert Cantrell, Ronnie Cantrell, Charles Cantrell, Ralph (Belinda) Cantrell; 30 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Lorranie Jones of Chicago, Ill; brother, Larry Minnefee of Cleveland Ohio; dearest friends, Mary Lou and Rosa Smith and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Friday, July 31, 2020, a public walk through visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Apostolic Temple, 319 Douglas Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time.
A private graveside will follow with Bishop Kelvin M. Cash as the eulogist. A white dove release will conclude the service. During these times, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required.
The family will receive friends at 3413 Riverview Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
