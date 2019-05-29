|
Dorothy Cobb
Oak Ridge, TN
Ms. Dorothy Irene Cobb, age 94 of Oak Ridge formerly of Chattanooga, TN passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge, TN.
Preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Cobb; she is survived by her sisters, Myra Parten of Powell and Barbara Erb and husband Wally of Daytona Beach, FL. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Chattanooga Memorial Park.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019