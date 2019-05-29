Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Cobb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Cobb Obituary
Dorothy Cobb

Oak Ridge, TN

Ms. Dorothy Irene Cobb, age 94 of Oak Ridge formerly of Chattanooga, TN passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge, TN.

Preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Cobb; she is survived by her sisters, Myra Parten of Powell and Barbara Erb and husband Wally of Daytona Beach, FL. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Chattanooga Memorial Park.

www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.