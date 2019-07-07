|
Dorothy (Dotti) Cody
Ponte Vedra - Dorothy ("Dotti") Cody, 88, passed away at home in Ponte Vedra, Florida on July 4, 2019. Although our hearts are broken as we have lost our loving matriarch, Mom, Mamaw, aunt and friend, on this Independence Day we celebrate that she is free. Although she spent the last few years in Florida to be closer to both her children, her birthplace and her heart were in Knoxville, TN. Dotti's life was full and surrounded by her children, family and friends. She was a second Mom to Rusty's friends and her house was filled with their laughter for many years. Dotti had a successful career in the medical field and loved working with her former boss Dr. Edmund Andrews and June Hubbs until they retired. After retirement Dotti loved working part-time with her dear nephew Bill Thompson and enjoyed many years of weekly visits with her sister Tereca and niece Debbie, and mother/daughter outings with Sue Lane and Cheri Compton. There were many wonderful trips around the world with her daughter Pam, granddaughter Lauren, sisters Tereca, Lucy and Pat, and dear friends Jo Hensley and Sue Lane. She cherished her long visits with her son and daughter in law in Florida, and discovered her green thumb in her beautiful garden. Holidays were cherished traditions and Dotti's famous banana pudding was always a highlight of those events. Being Mom to Pam and Rusty was Dotti's life's purpose and she was the best Mom ever. She once described her love for her children saying "when your child breathes in, you breathe out". She loved us more than life itself and she will live in our hearts forever. Whether you called her Mom, Mamaw, aunt or friend, you knew her as the most gentle, kind and loving soul. To know her was to love her. Preceded in death by parents, Walter Paul and Nancy Jane (Burnett) Ogle; husband and friend, Harris Cody; special sister in law, Patti Wilder; 9 siblings, Dovie Lawson (Chic), Albert Ogle (Louise), Lucy (Lamar), Edward Ogle, Lloyd Ogle, Walter Ogle (Mildred), Mildred Ogle, Charles Ogle, Tereca Holt (Ralph). Survivors, daughter, Pam Caughman; son, Rusty Cody and daughter-in-law Sherry Cody; grandchildren, Lauren Cody Suttle and Ben Cody; great-grandson, Cody Parker Suttle; nieces, Donna Beasley, Brenda Bennett and Debbie Robertson, Wanda Cox, Loretta Jasper; nephews, Bill Thompson, Danny Thompson (Sheila), Steve Holt, Larry Ogle, Albert Ogle (Evelyn), Mickey Lawson, and Paul Ogle. Dotti's steadfast faith in God was her foundation. In the front of her Bible she wrote: "The most important aspect of your life is your personal relationship with Jesus Christ!" Hebrews 9:27: The most tragic thing you could do is die without Christ because the consequences are eternal. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery for the 1 pm Graveside Service on Tuesday. Tim Hensley will officiate. Due to the heat, people are encouraged to dress comfortably. There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday evening, July 9th from 5-8 pm at the Beasley Home, 7800 Gibbs Road, Corryton, TN 37721. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial donations to the Alzheimr's Association at or COPD Foundation. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918 is serving the family. 865 689-8888, www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 7 to July 8, 2019