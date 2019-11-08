|
Dorothy Dunlap
Knoxville - Dorothy Berrier Dunlap, age 81 of Knoxville, passed away on November 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Ellen Berrier; husband, Robert C. Dunlap; son, Robert Michael "Mike" Dunlap; sisters, Jesse and Thelma; brothers, Ed, Harold, JB, and AG. Survivors include her son, Marty Dunlap; daughters, Tammy ( Brad) Gibson, Penny (Jay) Hoover; brother, Glen (Joyce) Berrier; grandchildren, Rodney, Jennifer, Nicholas, Jamey, Tonya and Sherrie; great grandchildren, Destin, Bella, Jaxon, Paris, Tatum, Kason and Collins; host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10th from 12-2 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 PM with Pastor Terry Nelson officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 E. Simpson Road
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019