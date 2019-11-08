Services
Knoxville - Dorothy Berrier Dunlap, age 81 of Knoxville, passed away on November 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Ellen Berrier; husband, Robert C. Dunlap; son, Robert Michael "Mike" Dunlap; sisters, Jesse and Thelma; brothers, Ed, Harold, JB, and AG. Survivors include her son, Marty Dunlap; daughters, Tammy ( Brad) Gibson, Penny (Jay) Hoover; brother, Glen (Joyce) Berrier; grandchildren, Rodney, Jennifer, Nicholas, Jamey, Tonya and Sherrie; great grandchildren, Destin, Bella, Jaxon, Paris, Tatum, Kason and Collins; host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10th from 12-2 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 PM with Pastor Terry Nelson officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
