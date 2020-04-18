|
Dorothy Elizabeth Morrell
Knoxville - Morrell, Dorothy Elizabeth (Dot-Dot, Granny), age 89, of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of Friday, April 17, 2020 at 4:30 pm at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home. Dorothy was of the Baptist Faith and a member of McCalla Avenue Baptist Church before its closure. Dorothy was born March 4, 1931 to Clyde and Nola Eckard. When Dorothy was a child she met the love of her life Lloyd (Tommy) Morrell whom she was married to until Tommy passed June 18, 2012. They are now together again. Dorothy was a stay at home wife and mother until she took a job at Kmart on Clinton Highway where she later retired. In addition to husband Tommy and her parents Dorothy is also preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Eli Eckard and two children Sara Elizabeth and Linda Elaine Morrell. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Mathews and son-in-law, Mike Mathews of Luttrell, TN; son, Timmothy Lloyd Morrell of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Grandson, Matthew Lloyd Williams and wife Rose Williams with great grandchildren, Cole and Callie Williams. Granddaughter, Jessica LeeAnn Stansberry and husband Dustin Stansberry with great grandchildren, Abigail, Leah, and Carley Stansberry. Along with several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank all the staff at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home where Dorothy resided the last years of her life for their love and care for her with a special thank you to Wendy Terry, Kimberly Lawson and Amanda Yuhas for their love and compassion in her final moments, and doing what we were unable to do. Friends may come by at their Convenience Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Martha Sunderland Cemetery on Wednesday April 22, 2020. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020