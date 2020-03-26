|
|
Dorothy Emma Thomas
Knoxville - Thomas, Dorothy Emma - age 95, passed away on March 23, 2020. Preceded in death by: her beloved husband, John (Jack) J. Thomas, Jr.; daughter, Susan A. Thomas; and parents, Ruth Coover and Foster Eichelberger. Survived by: daughter and son-in-law, E. Kristie and Larry Giordano of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Cheryl Thomas of Westford, MA; son-in-law, Scott Olson of Pardeeville, WI; granddaughters Sarah Fugate (Timmy) and Jennifer Thomas; grandsons Brad Giordano (Patricia), Evan Giordano (Stephanie), and Spencer Olson; and great-grandchildren Jackson, Olivia and Frances Giordano. Dorothy was born in Lemoyne, PA, and married her high school sweetheart, Jack, following his return from service in the Army during World War II. Dorothy received her Associate Degree from Central Pennsylvania Business College in Harrisburg, PA. Dorothy and Jack made their home in Rochester, NY for 35 years, where Jack worked as a chemist for Eastman Kodak Company. Dorothy was a full-time mother and homemaker. As CEO of the household, Dorothy used her business background to create an efficient but loving and nurturing home for her three children. Dorothy and Jack retired to Knoxville in 1985 where Dorothy continued in her roles as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all the family. The family gives special thanks to the residents and staff of Arbor Terrace of Knoxville, as well as Life Care Center of Blount County, for their kindness, compassion and care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at: Make a Memorial Donation at jdrf.org or JDRF, 105 Westpark Dr., #415, Brentwood, TN 37027. Condolences can be shared online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2020