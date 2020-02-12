|
Dorothy Eugenia Craig
Lenoir City - Dorothy Eugenia Craig went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 85 on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. surrounded by her loving family in Lenoir City, Tennessee.
On February 22, 1954 she married the love of her life Arthur G. Craig Jr. She was the owner and operator of Eugenia's Drapery Shop for 40 years, and a loving mother of 5. She brought joy to everyone whose life she touched with amazing cooking and loving nature. She enjoyed sitting on the dock with Daddy fishing for long hours at a time and playing cards.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Arthur G. Craig Jr, parents Floyd and Helen Riggs, grandparents Noah and Boobie Riggs, siblings Ralph and David Riggs, beloved daughter-in-law Candice Craig, and dogs Muffet and Sammy.
She is survived by her 5 children and spouses Patricia Davis, Linda and Junior Seals, Michael and Rhonda Craig, Joanna and Bill McCarroll, and Scott Craig. Grandchildren Tonya Amburn, Sgt Joseph and April Dills, Jessica and Brad Haston, Caleb McCarroll, Brittany Craig, and Preston Craig. Great-grandchildren Chris Dills, Karissa Amburn, Craig Amburn, Oliver Dills, Brooklyn Craig, and Kara Craig. Great-great grandchild Kassin Cecil. Special people who touched her life Milly Summit, Nancy Shelton, Marsha Rimmer, and Tammy Riggs.
Receiving of friends will be held on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with the service immediately following at 1:30 p.m. at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel located at 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934. Interment will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at Lynnhurst Cemetery located at 2300 West Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020