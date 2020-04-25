|
Dorothy "Dot" Faye Crawford
Knoxville - Dorothy "Dot" Faye Crawford - age 91, of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 24, 2020. Dot was saved in 1941 at Clear Springs Baptist Church. She faithfully served in the mail room for K.U.B as a supervisor for 32 years. She also enjoyed visiting people that were stuck at home and was a Sunday School teacher at Clear Springs Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Charles Crawford and Ora V. Howell Crawford; sister, Doris Wise; and brother, Charles Crawford, Jr.. Dot is survived by her special niece, Linda (Alan) Guy; cousin, Sandra Clift; and special friends, June Bettis and Edith Berry. The family would like to thank the staff at Shannondale Health Care Center for their care of Dot. The funeral service will be live-streamed at www.bridgesfuneralhome.com on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2: 00 P.M officiated by Rev. Hartsell McCurry. Following the service, the family will process to Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Clear Springs Baptist Church, 3709 Clear Springs Road, Mascot, TN 37806. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020