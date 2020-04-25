Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Live-streaming
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Faye "Dot" Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Faye "Dot" Crawford Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Faye Crawford

Knoxville - Dorothy "Dot" Faye Crawford - age 91, of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 24, 2020. Dot was saved in 1941 at Clear Springs Baptist Church. She faithfully served in the mail room for K.U.B as a supervisor for 32 years. She also enjoyed visiting people that were stuck at home and was a Sunday School teacher at Clear Springs Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Charles Crawford and Ora V. Howell Crawford; sister, Doris Wise; and brother, Charles Crawford, Jr.. Dot is survived by her special niece, Linda (Alan) Guy; cousin, Sandra Clift; and special friends, June Bettis and Edith Berry. The family would like to thank the staff at Shannondale Health Care Center for their care of Dot. The funeral service will be live-streamed at www.bridgesfuneralhome.com on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2: 00 P.M officiated by Rev. Hartsell McCurry. Following the service, the family will process to Clear Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Clear Springs Baptist Church, 3709 Clear Springs Road, Mascot, TN 37806. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -