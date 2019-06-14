|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Gail Ault
Knoxville - Dorothy "Dot" Gail Ault, age 92, a resident of the Knoxville-Maryville area, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at UT Hospital. Dot was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 30, 1926 to Robertson Mitchell Murphy and Neville "Neva" Williams Murphy and married her high school sweetheart, Charles H. Ault, on April 26, 1947. She was a member of Bookwalter Methodist Church in Knoxville and a resident at Parkview Retirement Community in Maryville, where she enjoyed building new friendships over the past two years. Dot was the essence of a true lady, a kind and gentle spirit, and a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She was delighted by simple pleasures: good food, paperback mysteries, playing with dogs, and, most of all, time with family and friends. Dot is survived by daughters Connie Ault Taylor and Karen Ault Scott and their husbands James Mark Taylor and Bill Scott; granddaughter Malinda T. Joshi and her husband Prashant Joshi; and grandson Charles R. Scott. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles H. Ault; her brothers, R.M. Murphy, Jr. and Frank E. Murphy; and special friend of the family, Billie Perkins. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, Tennessee. Following visitation, family and friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee at 3:00 PM for a graveside service. Rev. Stephen K. Doyal to officiate. Memorials may be made to Bookwalter United Methodist Church, 4218 Central Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee 37912. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 14 to June 15, 2019