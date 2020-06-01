Dorothy "Dot" Gardner Luttrell
Dorothy "Dot" Gardner Luttrell age 87, went how to be with her Heavenly Father. She passed away peacefully in her husband Bob's arms on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She is now safely in the shelter of Jesus's arms. Death is not the end it is simply a transition from our earthly home to a heavenly home. God let me have her for 16 years of Heaven on Earth.
Dot was born with a heart full of love, 87 years ago. She never met a stranger and was always wanting to help others. She loved cats, flowers, and the outdoors. Dot was an avid reader, loved to watch golf on TV and always kept up with the world news. She served in the Honor Guard and was retired from Norwood Clinic after 30 years of service. She worked part time at the Halls Walmart in the fabric and art department.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Dot was baptized in Beaver Creek when she was 10 years of age near what is now Glenwood Avenue Baptist Church. She was a member of Areme Chapter 466, Order of the Eastern Star, a past worthy matron and a 50-year member.
After retirement, she and husband Bob loved to take bus trips and cruise the ocean. Bob is a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. In July of 2004, two lonely hearts, mourning the death of their mates met on a bus trip to Shatley Springs; that day started 16 years of Heaven on Earth. They were married the following April 8, 2005. From then until her death they were never apart. Dot always said she married into a wonderful, God loving family. She was an only child, now she has a new home and a heavenly family.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Luttrell; 3 stepsons and their wives; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dot was the matriarch of the family and was always there when needed for comfort and advice. All of our lives are blessed because she came into our family. To God be the glory.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the nurses in Hospice Home Care who tended to Dot during her brief illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Curtis Hudson Chapel at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating on Friday, June 12th from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, make donations to your church or charity of your choice. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Luttrell family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Dorothy "Dot" Gardner Luttrell age 87, went how to be with her Heavenly Father. She passed away peacefully in her husband Bob's arms on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She is now safely in the shelter of Jesus's arms. Death is not the end it is simply a transition from our earthly home to a heavenly home. God let me have her for 16 years of Heaven on Earth.
Dot was born with a heart full of love, 87 years ago. She never met a stranger and was always wanting to help others. She loved cats, flowers, and the outdoors. Dot was an avid reader, loved to watch golf on TV and always kept up with the world news. She served in the Honor Guard and was retired from Norwood Clinic after 30 years of service. She worked part time at the Halls Walmart in the fabric and art department.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Dot was baptized in Beaver Creek when she was 10 years of age near what is now Glenwood Avenue Baptist Church. She was a member of Areme Chapter 466, Order of the Eastern Star, a past worthy matron and a 50-year member.
After retirement, she and husband Bob loved to take bus trips and cruise the ocean. Bob is a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. In July of 2004, two lonely hearts, mourning the death of their mates met on a bus trip to Shatley Springs; that day started 16 years of Heaven on Earth. They were married the following April 8, 2005. From then until her death they were never apart. Dot always said she married into a wonderful, God loving family. She was an only child, now she has a new home and a heavenly family.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Luttrell; 3 stepsons and their wives; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dot was the matriarch of the family and was always there when needed for comfort and advice. All of our lives are blessed because she came into our family. To God be the glory.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the nurses in Hospice Home Care who tended to Dot during her brief illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Curtis Hudson Chapel at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating on Friday, June 12th from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, make donations to your church or charity of your choice. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Luttrell family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.