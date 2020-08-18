1/1
Dorothy Gene "Dottie" Ramsey
Dorothy Gene "Dottie" Ramsey

Sevierville - Dorothy Gene (Dottie) Kugley Ramsey, age 74, of Sevierville, TN passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Dottie graduated from Sevier County High School in 1963 where she was the drum major and homecoming queen. She retired as President and COO of Modern Supply in 2017. Dottie was also the first female president of the American Supply Association. She enjoyed traveling all over the world, especially two trips she took with her parents to Jerusalem. Dottie was an animal lover, but was particularly fond of her cats.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Doris Kugley.

She is survived by her husband, Mayford Ramsey; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Peggy Kugley, Steve and Becky Kugley; nephews, Kevin and Keith Kugley (Marina), Scott Kugley (Jayme); niece, Sarah Jane Smith (David).

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Sevier County Humane Society, 959 Gnatty Branch Road, Sevierville, TN 37876.

Family and friends will meet 11 AM Thursday in Middle Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Dustin Shultz officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
