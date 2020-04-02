|
|
Dorothy Geneva Walker Harris
Knoxville - Geneva Harris went home to her heavenly father March 31, 2020.
She was a member of the Austin class of 1957.
She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted great-niece and caregiver, Gail Chesney; sisters, Alma (Theo) Thompkins, Almeta Chesney; sons, Preston Love and Tyrone Harris and a host of other family and friends.
Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Final arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020