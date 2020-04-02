Services
Dorothy Geneva Walker Harris

Dorothy Geneva Walker Harris Obituary
Dorothy Geneva Walker Harris

Knoxville - Geneva Harris went home to her heavenly father March 31, 2020.

She was a member of the Austin class of 1957.

She leaves to cherish her memory, devoted great-niece and caregiver, Gail Chesney; sisters, Alma (Theo) Thompkins, Almeta Chesney; sons, Preston Love and Tyrone Harris and a host of other family and friends.

Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Final arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
