|
|
Dorothy Geroldene Conger
Knoxville, TN
Dorothy Geroldene Conger, "Nanny", age 81 of Knoxville passed away March 23 , 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a longtime member of the South Knoxville Church of Christ. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Sylvia Godsey; two husbands, Bobby Hackler and Chuck Conger; brothers, Raymond, Joe and Tommy Godsey; sisters, Imogene Hoskins, Pudgy Back, Glenda Gunner, Brenda Godsey, Christine Cox; great great granddaughter, Alaina Grace Hackler. Survivors include children, Benny (Sissy) Hackler, Terry (Karen) Hackler, Connie (Clyde) Bell, Jerry (Christine) Hackler and Brianna Conger; brothers, Pete, Ricky and Bobby Godsey; sisters, Lucy Cox, Patsy Barnes and Diane Hale; grandchildren, Amy (Oscar) Doster, Jenny (Jody) Colvin, Wayne Bell, Brandy Morgan, Ashley (Johnnie) Johnson, Amanda (Scott) Choroba, Alex (Heather) Hackler, Brad Hackler and TJ Hackler; great grandchildren, Tre (Brook) Doster, Jonathan Doster, Matthew (Allison) Colvin, Tiffany Colvin, Jace Colvin, Braelynn Hackler, Nolan Bell, Michael (Lexi) Morgan, Austin Johnson, Logan Johnson, Gary Hackler and Alex Hackler, Jr; great great grandchildren, Grayson Morgan, Lilly Rose Colvin and Hunter Doster; several nieces and nephews and a special longtime friend, Lois Reeves. The family would like to extend a huge "thank you" to the doctors and nurses at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center for the care they showed our mother, grandmother and the family during this difficult time. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 26th from 5-7 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Geoff Mabe officiating. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 27th, at 1:00 PM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019