Dorothy H. Forester
Knoxville, TN
Dorothy H. Forester, age 90, of Knoxville, passed away early Monday morning, April 8, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of the Girl Scouts from Brownies to Senior Scouts and continued being a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was the office manager of the Girl Scout Council in Riverside, California before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sarah McPherson Holmes, great-grandson, Jackson Holmes and son-in-law, Mark McPherson.
She is survived by her daughter, Luanne Duckworth and
husband, Leland Duckworth of Knoxville, TN; son, Chris Forester, of Banning, CA; granddaughter, Christine McPherson, and
husband, John Shenouda; granddaughter, Elizabeth McPherson and husband, Kevin Tolliver; grandson, Andrew McPherson; great-grandson, Gunner Holmes and Sarah's husband, Justin Holmes; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life reception will be held from 4-6pm on Thursday, April 11, at Milestones Event Center, located next door to Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians at this website - girlscoutcsa.org or call 865-688-9440.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019