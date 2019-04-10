Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Forester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy H. Forester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy H. Forester Obituary
Dorothy H. Forester

Knoxville, TN

Dorothy H. Forester, age 90, of Knoxville, passed away early Monday morning, April 8, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of the Girl Scouts from Brownies to Senior Scouts and continued being a Girl Scout leader for many years. She was the office manager of the Girl Scout Council in Riverside, California before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sarah McPherson Holmes, great-grandson, Jackson Holmes and son-in-law, Mark McPherson.

She is survived by her daughter, Luanne Duckworth and

husband, Leland Duckworth of Knoxville, TN; son, Chris Forester, of Banning, CA; granddaughter, Christine McPherson, and

husband, John Shenouda; granddaughter, Elizabeth McPherson and husband, Kevin Tolliver; grandson, Andrew McPherson; great-grandson, Gunner Holmes and Sarah's husband, Justin Holmes; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of life reception will be held from 4-6pm on Thursday, April 11, at Milestones Event Center, located next door to Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians at this website - girlscoutcsa.org or call 865-688-9440.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now