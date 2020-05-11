Services
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Dorothy "Maxine" Hancock


1930 - 2020
Dorothy "Maxine" Hancock Obituary
Dorothy "Maxine" Hancock

Knoxville - Dorothy "Maxine" Hancock, age 90, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Maxine was born in Jefferson County, TN on March 9, 1930. She was a devoted Christian Baptist who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed donating her time to the children of youth athletics in the Carter community by working countless hours in the concession stands. Her sweet tea was famous! Maxine also loved picnicking with her family in Metcalf Bottoms, where she said she always felt at peace.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, RC and Gladys Rines; husband, JC Hancock; and sisters, Elizabeth Stout, Ruth Tanner, Rena Ashburn, Jeanette Ballard, and Pauline Cannon. She will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Gary Hancock and Debra Thomas; grandchildren, Brandon and wife Lauren, Dustin and wife Michele; great grandchildren, Gavin, Adley, Collin, and Presley; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to UT Hospice for their incredible professionalism and compassion. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020
