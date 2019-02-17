|
Dorothy Hancock Haynes
Powell, TN
Dorothy Hancock Haynes, of 7752 Cranley Road, Powell, died at home on February 15, 2019. Mrs. Haynes was born on September 14, 1927 near New Zion, Clarendon County, SC, daughter of Marion and Minnie Evans. She lived most of her life in Kingstree, SC where she, along with her late husband, Junius "Buster" Hancock, owned and operated Hancock's Restaurant for 35 years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Kingstree, SC. Along with operating the restaurant, Dorothy was a self-taught seamstress and created window treatments for many families in Kingstree. She loved entertaining and cooking for family and friends, working in her yard, quilting with her quilting group, and reading.
Dot and Buster were married for almost 50 years before he died. She married Virgil Haynes in 1997 and moved to Oak Ridge, TN. They had almost 20 years together.
Survivors include a daughter Vicki of Powell, TN; a granddaughter, Angela and husband Bryan Acuff and their children Rogan and Jurnee all of Powell; grandson, R.O., III and Wendy Ward and their children, Brittany and husband Lonny Vereen and her children, Hunter and Heath Stalvey; Whitni Ward; Meca Ward IV and son Elliott of Conway, SC. Carol Martin and husband Keith and their children, Cody, Kassidy and Caleb of Kingstree, SC; and Rachel McGee and her children, John David, Chloe and Jack of Latta, SC; stepdaughter Linda Byrd and step granddaughter, Cassidy Nelson and her husband Jody and their daughter Ayla of Birmingham, AL; and a stepson, Gary Haynes and wife Laurel and Laurel's daughters, Alyssa and Colleen Moore. Surviving brothers and sisters in SC are Desoline Thigpen, Richard Evans, Patsy Wilson, Joyce Rogers, and Russell Evans, and Diane Carper of Butler, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Junius "Buster" Hancock; her second husband Virgil Haynes; her brother L.C. Evans, sister Rounette Reardon and daughter Peggy Rosser.
The family will receive friends from 2pm to 3pm on Wed. February 20, at Williamsburg Funeral Home in Kingstree, SC. The service will follow at 3pm. Burial is at Kingstree Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA), 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019