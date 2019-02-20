Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Interment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Dorothy "Dottie" Headrick, age 73, of Knoxville, went to be with her loving husband Ralph on February 19, 2019. She was a Christian woman who loved taking care of her family and others. Preceded in death by loving husband Ralph Headrick; brother Bill Atchley; and great grandchild Karter Headrick. She is survived by her children Tina (Rickey) Widner, Penny (Travis) Maxwell and Jeff (Katrina) Headrick; grandchildren Amanda Hansel, Dustin Widner, Chelsey Greene, Jessie Warwick, Jessica Maxwell, Kyler Headrick, Cody Headrick, Grace Headrick, Brandon Clemmer and Brianna Clemmer; brother Mark Atchley; sisters Alice Liford, Jerry Harrell, and Bobbie Atkins; many great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8PM Thursday February 21, 2019 Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow, Rev. Charlie Lynch officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Friday Greenwood Cemetery for 11AM interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
