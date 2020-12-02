Dorothy Howard
Knoxville - Dorothy Lee Dunlap Howard age 91 of Knoxville, passed away December 1, 2020. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Walgreens Drug Store after 39 years of service. Preceded in death by husband, Eldon Howard; daughter, Linda Cody; mother, Minnie Dunlap; grandchildren, Stephanie, and Krista Loy and Aaron Johnson; great-grandchildren, Reagan Craddock and Brandon Armstrong; son-in-law, David Loy. Survived by daughters, Patricia (Wayne) Johnson and Janice Loy; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit at their convenience from 12 - 6 pm Friday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 pm Saturday at Edgewood Cemetery for a 2 pm graveside service. Chaplain Donnie Tipton officiating. www.weaverfuneralservices.com
.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921